General Election 2019: What we know about Blackpool's candidates so far and how to register to vote

The UK is set for a December 12 General Election and campaigning is already heating up.

At a vote on October 30, MPs voted 438 to 20 to hold a snap General Election.

Proposed by the ruling Conservative Party, the vote had been rejected in recent weeks due to mistrust of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with MPs from opposition parties fearing that an election would be used to force Brexit legislation through Parliament.

The poll will be the fifth nationwide vote in four years, and the third general election.

The latest election comes just two-and-a-half years after the last election which saw former Prime Minister Theresa May lose her majority in parliament.

How many MPs does Blackpool have?

Blackpool is made up of two United Kingdom Parliament constituencies, each represented by one member of parliament.

These constituencies are; Blackpool South and Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Who are the city’s current MPs and how have they voted on Brexit?

Blackpool is represented by one Labour MP and one Conservative MPs

Here’s a list of Blackpool’s MPs, along with their General Election 2017 majority and how they’ve voted on Brexit.

Blackpool South: Gordon Marsden (Labour)

Majority: 2,523

- He has generally voted for UK membership of the EU, according to They Work For You

- Has voted a mixture of for and against a referendum on the UK's membership of the EU

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 80.95% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Blackpool North and Cleveleys: Paul Maynard (Conservative)

Majority: 2,023

- He has almost always voted against UK membership of the EU, according to They Work For You

- Voted for the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- He has voted in 93.72% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Who’s running for the 2019 General Election?

Candidates for the upcoming General Election have yet to be confirmed,

According to Who Can I Vote For, however, the following candidates will likely stand for election in Blackpool.

Blackpool South

Bill Greene, Liberal Democrats

David Brown, The Brexit Party

Scott Lloyd Benton, Conservative

Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Chris Webb, Labour Party

Jon Conway, The Brexit Party

Sue Close, Liberal Democrats

How can I register to vote?

The quickest way to register is online. You will need you National Insurance number to hand.

If you're a British citizen living abroad, and you want to vote in England, Scotland or Wales, you will need your passport, too.

Head to the Government's registration page. The process should only take about five minutes.

The deadline to register is midnight on 26 November.