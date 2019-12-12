General Election 2019: What does the exit poll predict will happen in Lancashire?

Have your say

The Conservative party is on course for a good night in Lancashire - and the rest of the country - if an exit poll turns out to be correct.

The BBC/Sky/ITV poll suggests the Tories could win 368 seats nationally - giving them a majority of 86 in the House of Commons.

How Parliament could look if the exit poll is accurate

READ MORE: Follow our live blog for all the latest election news from across Lancashire

But what about here in Lancashire?

The poll, as reported by the BBC, predicts two seats in the county could turn blue as the Conservatives are poised to win Blackpool South and Hyndburn from Labour.

Two constituencies - Burnley and West Lancashire - were too close to call, while the other 12 seats are predicted to go the same way as the 2017 election.

The results in Lancashire, according to the exit poll:

Blackburn - LABOUR HOLD

Blackpool North and Cleveleys - CONSERVATIVE HOLD

Blackpool South - CONSERVATIVE GAIN

Burnley - TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Chorley - SPEAKER WIN

Fylde - CONSERVATIVE HOLD

Hyndburn - CONSERVATIVE GAIN

Lancaster and Fleetwood - LABOUR HOLD

Morecambe and Lunesdale - CONSERVATIVE HOLD

Pendle - CONSERVATIVE HOLD

Preston - LABOUR HOLD

Ribble Valley - CONSERVATIVE HOLD

Rossendale and Darwen - CONSERVATIVE HOLD

South Ribble - CONSERVATIVE HOLD

West Lancashire - TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Wyre and Preston North - CONSERVATIVE HOLD