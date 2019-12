General Election 2019 results: here are the winning candidates for every Lancashire seat

Find out who emerged victorious in your constituency following the 2019 General Election.

The United Kingdom is waking up to a Conservative majority government.

Results up and down the country are still being counted though Boris Johnson is set to re-enter 10 Downing Street as the nation’s Prime Minister with a substantial majority in tow.

The latest candidates to represent Lancashire’s constituencies have also been revealed.

Local results

Preston

Winning candidate:Mark Hendrick, Labour

Majority: 12,146

Chorley

Winning candidate: Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker

Majority: 17,392

South Ribble

Winning candidate: Katherine Fletcher, Conservative

Majority: 11,199

Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Winning candidate: Paul Maynard, Conservative

Majority: 8,596

Blackpool South

Winning candidate: Scott Benton, Conservative

Majority: 3,690

Fylde

Winning candidate: Mark Menzies, Conservative

Majority: 16,611

Wyre and Preston North

Winning candidate: Ben Wallace, Conservative

Majority: 16,781

Lancaster and Fleetwood

Winning candidate: Cat Smith, Labour

Majority: 2,380

Burnley

Winning candidate: Antony Higginbotham, Conservative

Majority:1,352

Blackburn

Winning candidate:Kate Hollern, Labour

Majority: 18,304

Rossendale and Darwen

Winning candidate: Jake Berry, Conservative

Majority: 9,522

Ribble Valley

Winning candidate: Nigel Evans, Conservative

Majority: 18,439

Hyndburn

Winning candidate:Sara Britcliffe, Conservative

Majority: 2,951

Pendle

Winning candidate: Andrew Stephenson, Conservative

Majority: 6,186

Morecambe and Lunesdale

Winning candidate: David Morris, Conservative

Majority: 6,354

West Lancashire

Winning candidate:Rosie Cooper, Labour

Majority: 8,336