General Election 2019: Results for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

These are the general election results for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Paul Maynard, Scott Benton, Mark Menzies and Ben Wallace

::BLACKPOOL NORTH AND CLEVELEYS

Sue Close (Lib Dem) 1,494
Neil Holden (Independent) 443
Paul Maynard (Conservative) 22,364
Duncan Royle (Green Party) 735
Chris Webb (Labour) 13,768

::BLACKPOOL SOUTH

Scott Benton (Conservative) 16,247
David Brown (Brexit Party) 2,009
Gary Coleman (Independent) 368
Becky Daniels (Green Party) 563
Bill Greene (Lib Dem) 1,008
Gordon Marsden (Labour) 12,557

::FYLDE

Gina Dowding - Green Party 1,731
Andy Higgins - Independent 927
Mark Jewell - Liberal Democrats 3748
Mark Menzies - Conservative Party - 28,432
Martin Mitchell - Labour Party 11,821

::WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH

Joanne Ainscough - Labour Party 14,808

Ruth Norbury - Green Party 1,729

John Potter - Liberal Democrats 4,463

David Ragozzino - Independent 335

Ben Wallace - Conservative Party 31,589