General Election 2019: Reaction in Lancashire as the Conservatives win huge majority

As the dust settles from last night's result, voters from across the region have been having their say on social media.

Here are a selection of the many reactions from across the county:

This has been the reaction from voters across the region.

Go Boris now let’s get ourselves released from the shackles of the corrupt EU

Paul Walsh - Facebook

People in Blackpool South should hang heads in shame. So sorry to be losing Gordon Marsden fearful for our most vulnerable in society (which Blackpool has many) and our young people’s future. Very sad day.

Michelina Gianfrancesco - Facebook

READ MORE>>> The Lancashire and national result as it happened

I'd say both, corbyn is the worst Labour party leader in 2 generations and mainstream politics decided to ignore the result of the 2016 referendum on a tide of remainers insisting people had changed their mind. Well, clearly not. Massive mandate for Boris to get brexit done and it'll take Labour a long time to recover from this one!. Oh and the pound surged against the Euro and USD over night.

Martin Bashforth - Facebook

Tories how lovely let's help the rich few and sell off the NHS party

Dylan Drake - Facebook

Let's be honest - Corbyn's manifesto was a joke, his policies were the same as they were in the 70's.

Those policies were history in 1979 when Labour was defeated in the election by Mrs Thatcher.

So let's get Brexit done.

It's not going to be straight forward & there's going to be a few fallouts and disagreements.

But the public voted for it once and now they've voted for it again!

Geoff Hunt - Facebook

Corbyn should of backed Brexit and he may of stood a chance. he couldn't listen to the people who voted leave in the referendum . so why would people vote for him.

Caroline Bradshaw - Facebook

Ribble Valley has never been any different with the Tories wining...sadly!

Anne Ellwood - Facebook

Brilliant news for Burnley!!! Never thought I live to see the day !!!!!!!

Susan Margaret Smithson - Facebook

Just a shame we couldn’t vote in Chorley or there would have been a better result than this, 9.000 brexit voters!! How many didn’t vote I wonder!

Wayne Taylor - Facebook

Clearly people saw past the everything for free manifesto

James Summer - Facebook

Never thought I'd live to see the day that BURNLEY became a Conservative strong hold

Steve Finnerty - Facebook

I have never been a massive fan of politics but I am a massive fan of my future.. Waking up this morning and seeing the results has got me truly scared for it #GeneralElection2019 #UKElection

Lucy Stephenson @MissLucyRS -Twitter

Think you’ll find that people voting for change in Burnley and Hyndburn are ordinary hardworking folk ( me for one) who have had enough of MPs that don’t respect their opinions and believe in what the Conservatives stand for and don’t want a Marxist running the country.

Janet Fallon - Facebook

I see the debate about voting in pen or pencil has been settled. It seems the method of choice this time was to make a cross in the blood of the poor.

Mark Fairhurst - Facebook

I'm really confused as to how they won.... #GeneralElection2019

Becky Hodgson @Becky_Hodgson93 - Twitter