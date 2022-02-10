The Council is proposing several capital growth items in 2022/23. They include:

Replacement of town centre CCTV systems;

Additional public toilets at North Beach car park, St Annes;

Feedback is invited up to February 17

Refurbished public toilets at Stanner Bank, Fairhaven Lake;

New electric vehicles;

New play area for Blackpool Road North Playing Field;

Rolling programme of improvements to the council’s parks;

New Petanque Court on the Promenade;

Additional mechanical cleaning sweeper vehicle.

In addition to those, two further revenue budget proposals for 2022/23 include increased resources for flood risk/surface water management and extended enforcement team resources.

The council says the proposals are likely to mean a “modest” additional sum within their council tax – around 9p for Band D players – to ensure the aims are achievable, and feedback is invited up to February 17.

Last year saw a Fylde council tax rise of 1.99 per cent for a second successive year: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/politics/fylde-council-tax-to-rise-by-199-per-cent-3158255.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “This is the time of year when we lay out our vision for making Fylde an even greater place to live and to visit. These items, together with the brand new Wind Sports Centre at North Beach and the safety improvements to the Boating Lake, seek to further improve our leisure offers, make our towns safer and greener.

“For 2022/23 there is a proposed overall increase for council tax of less than 10p per week for a Band D property which is less than the maximum increase allowed and will help to safeguard services whilst delivering continued investment in our borough for the benefit of all.

“It’s important that we receive feedback from as many of our residents as we can, to ensure we’re providing what people would like to see.”

More details,of the budget proposals are at www.fylde.gov.uk and feedback should be submitted by email using [email protected] or by post to Budget Consultation Feedback, The Town Hall, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1LW.

