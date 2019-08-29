Further prospective candidate names announced for the Brexit Party on the Fylde coast

The Brexit Party has announced more prospective parliamentary candidates to stand in constituencies across the Fylde coast.

The Eurosceptic political party has named Leanne Murray for Lancaster and Fleetwood, Graham Mark Stott for Fylde, and Jon Conway for Blackpool North and Cleveleys.

It follows David Brown being named as the prospective candidated for Blackpool South earlier this month.

Mum-of-two Leanne, who is married to a Royal marines veteran, was an NHS worker prior to working with her husband in his security and training business. She will be contesting Labour’s Cat Smith’s seat.

The 49-year-old said: “My work has given me a great insight into the healthcare problems facing our country and I worked closely with the police and local councils to improve crime and disorder in licensed premises. I was on the Blackpool mayor’s charity committee for two terms and helped raise a considerable amount for the Blue Skies appeal to buy an anaesthetic machine for the Blackpool Victoria Scanner Appeal, and a recuperation building.

“I am standing as a candidate in Lancaster and Fleetwood as I feel betrayed by Westminster following our vote to leave the European Union.”

North West Brexit Party MEP Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen welcomed Leanne’s selection. He said: “Leanne rightly feels that democracy has been betrayed by our parliament and wants to bring about change.”

Chris Webb is Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, where Tory MP Paul Maynard now sits, and Scott Benton is the Conservatives’ candidate for Blackpool South, where Labour MP Gordon Marsden currently sits.

The Lib Dems, UKIP. and the Green Party have yet to confirm any prospective candidates in any of the Fylde coast seats.

No other parties have announced candidates in Mark Menzies’ Fylde seat.