Fleetwood MP supports Corbyn’s vow to cut dangerous pollution

Labour MP Cat Smith has said ‘there is no bigger threat facing humanity than climate change’.

The Fleetwood Labour MP expressed her support for her party’s plans to ‘kick-start a green jobs revolution’ and see a 60 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030.

She said: “Labour has set out plans for energy that are ambitious, will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and will make Britain the only developed country outside Scandinavia to be on track to meet our climate change obligations.

“That will mean working with unions to ensure jobs and skills are protected as we move towards a low-carbon economy. And working with industry to change the way we build to train the workforce that will retrofit homes and work in the new energy industries too.

“And we will go further, with plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by the middle of the century.”

At the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool this week, party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed the party would reduce dangerous emissions and create 400,000 green energy jobs.

Miss Smith said: “It is ambitious and will be delivered with the most far-reaching programme of investment and transformation in decades.”