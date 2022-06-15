First look at work to build 131 new affordable rented homes in Blackpool

The foundations are now being laid for the first phase of the £20m project which will see 96 houses, five bungalows and 30 sheltered housing apartments build across two sites.

The scheme is being partially funded by a grant from Homes England, while funding from the European Regional Development Fund will support the installation of air source heat pumps in 30 of the homes and a new cycle path.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool based builder Tyson Construction Ltd has been appointed as the principal contractor for the development and 60 per cent of the people working on site are from the local area.

Jeremy Whittle, managing director of Tyson Construction, said: “Blackpool is our home, we are committed to supporting the local supply chain and equally committed to creating lasting social value which will have a positive impact on our local community."

The development is spilt across two sites – Chepstow Road and Dinmore Avenue.

Coun Ivan Taylor, deputy leader of Blackpool Council and cabinet member for housing, said: “It is great to the work progressing so well on Grange Park. By this time next year we expect the first residents to have moved into their new homes.

“We are committed to building and buying more council homes to increase the number of properties available to help local residents get the affordable rented home they are looking for.