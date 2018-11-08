Everything you need to know about children's centre changes across Lancashire

Have your say

Lancashire County Council has announced some buildings will stop providing children and family wellbeing services.

The future of some other centres is yet to be decided.

Here is everything you need to know:

Sites confirmed to stop delivering children and family wellbeing services:

Chorley

Coppull Children’s Centre (0-11)

Hyndburn

Fairfield Children’s Centre (0-11)

Great Harwood Young People’s Centre (12-19+)

Lancaster

Appletree Children’s Centre (0-11)

Halton Library and Children’s Centre

Pendle

Earby Community Centre (12-19+)

Colne Young People’s Centre (12-19+)

Preston

Sunshine Children’s Centre (New Hall Lane Drop-in) (0-11)

Sharoe Green Library and Cherry Tree Children’s Centre (0-11)

West Lancashire

St John’s Children’s Centre, Skelmersdale (0-11)

Wyre

Rothwell Drive Neighbourhood Centre (0-11)

Fleetwood Children’s Centre (0-11)

Sites previously planned to cease children and family wellbeing services, but now subject to further consideration:

Burnley

The Chai Centre (0-11)

Whitegate Children’s Centre (0-11)

Pendle

Walton Lane Children’s Centre (0-11)

Preston

Ashton Young People’s Centre (12-19)

Ribble Valley

Ribblesdale Children’s Centre (0-11)

Willows Park Children’s Centre, Longridge (0-11)

Rossendale

Whitworth Children’s Centre (0-11)

Buildings previously intended to continue delivering children and family wellbeing services, but now subject to further consideration:

Burnley

Stoneyholme and Daneshouse Young People’s Centre (12-19+)

Padiham Young People’s Centre (12-19+)

Pendle

The Zone (12-19+)

Preston

Riverbank Children’s Centre (0-11)

Ribble Valley

The Zone (12-19+)

Longridge Young People’s Centre (12-19+

Rossendale

Whitworth Young People’s Centre (12-19+)