Elections in Wyre - who's standing where

Wyre’s residents go to the polls tomorrow, with a total of 50 seats are up for grabs across the borough.

Vote counting for Wyre will take place at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Friday, and the results are expected to be confirmed by lunchtime or early afternoon on that day.

Across Wyre the Conservatives are fielding 50 candidates, Labour 41, the Greens six, the Lib Dens four and UKIP three, with three standing as independents.

A number of town and parish councils are including in the elections, but many of these seats will be uncontested this year.

The following candidates are standing for seats on Wyre Council:

Bourne: Howard Ballard (Con), Emma Ellison (Con), Kevin Higginson (Lab), Terry Lees (Lab), Holly Swales (Lab), Andy Walker (Con)

Breck: Peter Gibson (Ind), Sean Hazlewood (Lab), David Henderson (Con), Peter Le Marinel (Con), Stephen Nicholls (Ind)

Brock with Catterall: Rachel Beavers (Lab), Shaun Turner (Con), Elizabeth Webster (Con)

Calder: John Ibison (Con), Philip Stuchfield (Lab)

Carleton: Tom Ingham (Con), Barbara Mead-Mason (Green), Michael Vincent (Con), Andrew Walker (Lab)

Cleveleys Park: Ian Amos (Con), Rita Amos (Con), Penny Martin (Lab), Wayne Martin (Lab)

Garstang: Margaret Anderton (Lab), Dulcie Atkins (Con), Robert Atkins (Con), Alice Collinson (Con), Nicholas Danby (Green), Kevin Morrison (Lab)

Great Eccleston: Niall Campbell (Lab), Peter Cartridge (Con), Susan Catterall (Con), Dianne Hogarth (Green)

Hambleton and Stalmine: Lynne Bowen (Con), Andy Meredith (Lab), Julie Robinson (Con)

Hardhorn and Highcross: Roger Berry (Con), Barry Birch (Con), Simon Bridge (Con), Tom Calver (Lab), David George (Lab)

Jubilee: Rob Fail (Lab), Steve Parr-Burman (Lab), Barry Simmonds (Con), David Walmsley (Con)

Marsh Mill: Paul Ellison (Con), Peter Smith (Lab), Brian Stephenson (Lab), Carole Stephenson (Lab), Ann Turner (Con), Lynn Walmsley (Con), Teresa Wilson (Lib Dem)

Mount: Lewie Deery (Con), Paul Longton (Lab), David Shaw (Con), Mary Stirzaker (Lab)

Park: Susan Hunt (Con), David O’Neill (UKIP), Ron Shewan (Lab), Christine Smith (Lab), Sadie Smith (Con), John Warnock (Green)

Pharos: Colette Fairbanks (UKIP), Rachel George (Lab), Michael Pickton (Green), David Platt (Con), Evelyn Stephenson (Lab), Alexander Tomlinson (Con)

Pheasants Wood: Andrea Kay (Con), Sara Wilson (Lab)

Pilling: Peter Grant (Lab), Graham Holden (Con), Sue White (Green)

Preesall: Andrew Cropper (Con), Nic Fogg (Lab), Anthony Johnson (Lab), Patricia Johnson (Lab), Paul Moon (Con), Phil Orme (Con)

Rossall: Lorraine Beavers (Lab), Chloe Clarke (Con), David Gerrard (UKIP), Anne Martin (Con), Cheryl Raynor (Lab), Norah Stuchfield (Lab), Frances Thewlis (Con)

Stanah: John Coburn (Lib Dem), Michelle Heaton-Bentley (Lab), Kenneth Minto (Con), Eddie Rawlings (Lab), Matthew Vincent (Con)

Tithebarn: Colette Birch (Con), Lesley McKay (Con), Tristan Stephenson (Labour)

Victoria and Norcross: Callum Baxter (Con), Lesley Stewart (Lab), Jason Taylor (Lab), Alan Vincent (Con)

Warren: Craig Armstrong (Lab), Brian Crawford (Ind), Rosemary Cunningham (Lab), Bernice Meekins (Con), David Meekins (Con), Huw Williams (UKIP)

Wyresdale: Stella Charnley (Lab), Jonny Leech (Con)