Decision made on renewed bid to convert Blackpool bungalow into a care home for vulnerable adults

A meeting of the planning committee heard there was no local demand for the service at the property at 124 Norbreck Road which has already been the subject of a failed bid to convert it to a children’s home.

The council’s social services said there were vacancies in existing residential care homes in the town, and bringing in vulnerable adults from other parts of the country would put additional strain on local services.

A council report says: “The lack of need for the facility would bring out-of- town vulnerable adults into Blackpool and divert resources from local residents.”

Town hall planners have refused the application

Objections to the application had been received from 18 residents on Norbreck Road, the two Norbreck ward councillors, and Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard.

Coun Maxine Callow told the meeting: “The property was not built for the proposed use and neighbours have not been considered at all in this.”

She added: “I feel we should feel some sympathy for residents of this area. Most are of pension age and for two years they have had their lives put on hold.”

Applicant Outbound Care said in a letter supporting its submission its mission was “to provide a trusted home environment designed to both develop and prepare adults for a successful transition into living independently.”

This included a skilled team of staff “dedicated to both the social and professional progression of the adults in their care.”

In February this year the council refused an application for the same property to be converted for residential care for up to two children aged between 11 and 17.

The scheme was found to contravene council policy blocking new residential homes where there is already a children’s home within 400 metres.

The policy was introduced to prevent over- concentration of children’s residential care homes in one area.