Petition launched to save Blackpool netball courts set to be turned into play centre

A petition launched to stop plans that would "destroy" a popular indoor netball facility has attracted more than 500 signatures in less than a day.

Netball organisations are angry about Blackpool Council's plans to borrow £325,000 to convert indoor court space at Blackpool Sports Centre into a soft play area for under-eights.

An online petition, started by Natasha Walker, said the move would have a "massive impact" on local sports teams.

It states: "There are countless cafes and soft play areas in Blackpool. Please help us save this facility, which is the only double hall on the whole of the Fylde Coast, for the current and the next generation.

"Please help us before it's too late; after all, our sole goal is to promote health, fitness and well-being for thousands of local men, women and children who use the facility every year.

"To think this is happening in the same year that Liverpool hosted the Netball World Cup and we have seen a massive increase in participation of our sport across the country is shocking."

Fylde Netball League secretary Barbara Graham previously said forcing people to travel further to use alternative courts would stop them playing "the sport they love".

Blackpool Council has said the complex is losing money and the changes could bring in an annual profit of nearly £50,000.

It is believed more than 33,000 children would use the new play area each year.

The plans are due to go before Blackpool Council's executive committee on Monday (October 14).

The petition can be found here.

READ MORE: Blackpool school netball teams throughout the years