Neglected Blackpool hotel repairs to start

Scaffolding has gone up at a historic seafront hotel in Blackpool in readiness for a £400,000 refurbishment.

Heritage guardians first raised concerns about the deteriorating state of the former Clifton Hotel - now operating as an Ibis - three years ago.

Scaffolding in place at the Ibis (formerly Clifton) Hotel

Repairs will see the external facades and structure of the building on the corner of the Promenade and Talbot Square upgraded.

The council has contributed a £178,300 grant towards the improvements, with the rest coming from the property's owner Juniper Overseas Ltd.

The council funding is from the Quality Corridors Property Improvement Fund (PIF), which is part of Lancashire Enterprise Partnership’s Growth Deal Fund and the Local Transport Fund.

The £1m PIF fund has seen a number of town centre buildings already improved on streets including Deansgate and Topping Street.

Its success has led to an additional £100,000 being added to fund from the Growth Deal.

Work at the Ibis, which is expected to be completed by the spring, will include repairs to the timber, brickwork and stonework and replacement of slate and flat roof areas.

The building dates back to 1865 and was granted listed status in 1974.

The Property Improvement Fund was set up to help businesses in streets in need of investment.

Streets included in the scheme are Deansgate, Edward Street, Topping Street, Talbot Road (between the Promenade and Dickson Road) and Church Street (between Cookson Street and St John’s Square).

Grants are available for up to 95 per cent of the total cost of the works and the project is due to run until March next year.

It is part of a wider programme of work which includes improving roads leading into the town centre as part of the quality corridors project, and extending the tramway up Talbot Road to North Station.