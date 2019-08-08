Investment in attractions proposed for part of Stanley Park golf course

New attractions could be built on part of a Blackpool golf course although council chiefs are keeping full details of any possible investment under wraps for the moment.

But they have confirmed proposals for the Stanley Park greens include preserving a golf course on the western side of the site, and bringing in new attractions on the eastern site.

Stanley Park Golf Club

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member responsible for business, enterprise and job creation, said: “We know that a lot of residents are keen to know the future of the golf course.

"The proposal is substantial investment in new attractions on the eastern side of the site with the retention of a golf course and the prospect of new driving bays on the western side of the site.

"This will be subject to planning and highways consent and will include consultation with key stakeholders.

“Once the procurement process has concluded, the full details of the proposal which is currently confidential will be shared.”

The council has been running the course since October 2018 when it closed suddenly after operator Mack Trading went into voluntary liquidation.

Coun Smith added: "The course was re-opened by a subsidiary company of the council on a temporary basis while a tender exercise was undertaken.

“The outcome of the tender exercise was discussed by the executive committee on Monday July 15 and a preferred bidder identified as a result of the tender exercise."

The council said it could not release further details until legal work was completed.

Elaine Smith, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park and Salisbury Woodland, said they hoped to be consulted on any development which could take place.

She said: "When I first heard about this my main concern was it would affect Salisbury Woodland, but the council has assured me it won't affect it in any way.

"The Friends group would like to be part of any consultation which is undertaken as the park is so close to it all, and we're hoping to hear something at the end of August."

The greens, which opened in 1925, were designed by Dr Alister MacKenzie.

He laid out more than 50 golf courses including Augusta, which is home to the US Masters.

There are 11 holes on the west side of the course and seven on the east.