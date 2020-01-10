Blackpool Labour councillor is subject of investigation

Have your say

A senior Blackpool councillor is under investigation by his party.

Coun Graham Cain, deputy leader of Blackpool Council with responsibility for children's services, is understood to have been suspended from the Labour party pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to sources the inquiry is the result of complaints made about an alleged improper post Coun Cain shared on Facebook.

The Labour Party said it could not comment on individual cases because disciplinary procedures are confidential.

A spokesperson added: "The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."