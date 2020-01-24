Bid for bungalows on edge of Fylde village thrown out again

A long-running battle to build homes in a field on the edge of Staining has seen the latest planning application for the site thrown out.

Proposals to build homes on land behind Broad Oak Lane were refused by planners for the tenth time.

The latest application had seen plans scaled back from seven bungalows to three, although in the past permission for up to 19 homes has been sought.

Blackpool Council's planning committee, which considered the application as the site is just within Blackpool's boundaries, heard flood risk was the main issue and authorities including water company United Utilities had objected to the drainage plan.

Committee chairman Coun David Owen said: "There has not been any assurance provided for the proper concerns around flood risk.

"It has not been resolved how they can drain the site without affecting the neighbours."

Objectors included Staining Parish Council and Fylde councillor John Singleton.

Coun Singleton said in his submission: "Over the last few years the cottages down Broad Oak Lane have been flooded several times, the last time being three weeks ago during heavy rains.

"Staining Village, in particular, Eddleston Close which runs alongside this land has been flooded several times."