Conservatives make Blackpool Airport pledge in election bid

The Conservatives have pledged to bring passenger services back to Blackpool Airport if they regain control of the town hall at May's local elections.

However Labour says this would cost £2m a year to achieve.

Coun Tony Williams

Read more Here's the list of Blackpool Council candidates standing in the May local elections

The promise is written into the Tory manifesto which also includes commitments to deliver a new events and music arena to the town, build a bus station, apply for city status and reinstate some weekly bin services.

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Williams said that working with partners "our vision will deliver an improvement to everyone in Blackpool."

He claimed the council had not thoroughly investigated all options for the airport but his party already had an investor on board.

Coun Simon Blackburn

Coun Williams said: "It would be naive to think 737 Boeings would re-start a service immediately.

"You have to create a demand or commence a bridging service to other airports, and cargo service also has to play a part in the eventual expansion and a return to full passenger service.

"The airport is perfect for additional retail and business development and other income stream services.

"We have a partner lined up who would be willing to make a financial investment into the airport and this is a firm and definite offer.

A passenger jet at Blackpool Airport before flights ended in 2014

"The council has always had a hidden agenda in regard to the future of the airport and unless something is done then it could close completely in 10 years."

Coun Williams, who is a former professional musician himself, said talks had also been held with a promotor about bringing a music arena to the town.

He said: "The Winter Gardens complex is not flexible enough to meet the modern demands of live music, a major large exhibition or sport.

"The headlands are limited due to local weather and Bloomfield Road is football season dependent.

"Local and national promoters and local businessmen and residents support the concept of a dedicated arena rather than just more amusements and fairground rides.

"We have started discussion with an American Sports Promoter and representatives from funding groups."

The manifesto also includes pledges aimed directly at residents including a new tip in the south of the town, a weekly food waste collection service, scrapping the £35 charge for green bins and priority residents passes for entertainment and events.

Coun Williams said: "The council makes approximately £60,000 profit on the green bin collections.

"The Conservative group has been discussing green bin collections and other waste service potential with our neighbouring authorities and by better combined working, free green bins are achievable."

He added: "None of the proposals would impact on council tax.

"In the last 11 years council tax has risen by 20 per cent. Our aim is to freeze and lower taxes, not to keep bleeding our residents."

However Coun Simon Blackburn, the town's Labour group leader, said the Tory pledges would cost residents in higher council tax bills.

He said: "We have the Winter Gardens, a gigantic new conference centre, two outdoor headlands and Bloomfield Road - I think that’s enough multi-purpose event arenas for one town.

"We already have a fully operational airport that is making money. It would cost £2m a year to persuade a significant passenger airline to start using it again - that’s everyone’s council tax up by five per cent.

"Free green waste collection, and weekly food collections could add a further £2m to the bill (hardly fair on those who don’t have green bins either), so that’s another five per cent on everyone’s council tax bill.

"Applying for city status is a pointless waste of £100,000. They claim it would “put Blackpool on the map”, but I’ve never met anyone in this country who hasn’t heard of Blackpool, or who doesn’t know where we are.

"I’m also delighted that they are trying to badly mimic our policy around giving residents access to our tourist attractions, which they opposed last week- no doubt because it’s going down very well with voters on the doorstep.”