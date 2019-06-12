Busy year ahead for new Mayor of Wyre

The mayoral chain of office is still as valid and important as it ever was, says the latest first citizen Wyre.

Coun Ann Turner, a Conservative councillor for Marsh Mill ward in Thornton, says she is looking forward to get the chance to meet people and local organisations she might not normally be able to.

The new mayor, who took up the role last month, anticipates a packed calandar in the year ahead.

Coun Turner was first elected to Wyre in 2007 after her retirement as assistant head teacher of Mount St Mary’s Comprehensive School, Leeds, and in doing so followed in the footsteps of her father and great grandfather who were both local councillors.

Her father, Coun Frank Turner, served in Wyre for a number of years.

Coun Turner, who lives in Poulton, said: “The role of mayor still has a big part to play.

“As mayor, I hope to participate in local activities and experience first-hand the community spirit of our towns and villages.

“I am looking forward to seeing the impact Wyre has on the lives of diverse groups of people and on the environment.”

She added, “I also see the mayoral role as a great opportunity to promote Wyre as a wonderful place to live.

“It is so diverse, there really is something for everyone.”

She has chosen Coun Andrea Kay as her Lady Mayoress and her brother in law and sister, Councillors Barry and Colette Birch, as her deputies.

During her time as a Wyre Council member, Coun Turner has sat on many of the authority’s committees including Planning, Licensing, Councillor Development and for several years chaired the Employment and Appeals Committee.

Coun Turner was officially appointed as first citizen of Wyre at a meeting of Full Council on 16 May, followed by her Civic Sunday Service at English Martyrs RC Church in Poulton.

Each year, the new Mayor nominates mayoral charities and Coun Turner has chosen to support the North West Air Ambulance Service and RSPCA Longview Animal Centre in Stalmine.

She has chosen to raise funds for the Air Ambulance as this service can frequently make all the difference between life and death.

Previously, Coun Turner was the honorary secretary for this local RSPCA centre as she believes passionately in improving animal welfare.

You can request the mayor’s attendance to a local event or launch event by visiting www.wyre.gov.uk/requestthemayor.