The bare cheek of it!

Twelve climate change protesters have been arrested for outraging public decency after staging a semi-naked protest in the House of Commons public gallery during a Brexit debate, the Metropolitan Police said.

The protest came as MP's debated four new alternative Brexit options, including proposals to stay in the customs union and for a confirmatory public vote.

MPs voted on Brexit options last week, but no proposal was able to get a majority.