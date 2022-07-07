Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, tweeted: “Thank God. He should have recognised he had lost our confidence days if not months ago. I wrote in January 2022 to Graham Brady (chairman of the 1922 Committee) to call for a vote of confidence - this has taken too long.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies told The Gazette: “This morning's announcement that the Prime Minister intends to resign will hopefully bring much needed stability after what has been a very turbulent time.“What is important now, for the country and for the people of Fylde, is a smooth transition.

"We need to ensure the wheels of Government continue to turn while a new leader is chosen.

Boris Johnson speaking in Blackpool in June

“The Prime Minister was elected at a time when Parliament was gridlocked and unable to resolve the issue of the day, Brexit. He delivered where others could not.“But we are now in a very different world with new priorities and fresh challenges. It is time for new leadership and new ideas and I welcome the change which begins today.”

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the Fylde Conservative Association, said: “The situation couldn’t go on as it was, after so many resignations of ministers.

"A lot of people would thank Mr Johnson for getting Brexit done and for many aspects of his leadership throughout the pandemic, particularly the programme of vaccinations.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

"But there have been certain aspects of his leadership which have not gone down well with the public at large and really this outcome is inevitable.

"Mr Johnson’s leadership has been something of a roller-coaster ride, with some successes but equally some low points and I think he has made the right decision.”

On the suggestion that Mr Johnson was looking to stay on as Prime Minister for some time despite resigning as Conservative Party leader, Coun Small, who is also deputy leader of Fylde Council, said: “I don’t see what could be achieved by him staying on. Once the decision has been made to go, it’s best to just walk away.

"What is needed now is good solid honest integral government at this time of crisis, with the financial situation and other factors such as the war in Ukraine as they are.

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys

"I’ve no particular favourite candidate for his successor but now it’s all about uniting the party and Parliament for the good of the country.”

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative opposition on Blackpool Council, said: “Mr Johnson’s position has been untenable for some time. He has done some incredibly good things during his leadership but now is the time to move on and get this behind us.

"What is needed now is strong leadership to united the party for the good of the country – less sleaze and more action.

"There are some strong candidates as successor and my choice would be the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.”