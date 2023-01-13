Blackpool's Yeadon Way to be closed for maintenance

Traffic will be diverted from using Yeadon Way between the roundabout junction with Ashworth Road and Progress Way, and the roundabout junction with Seasiders Way and Parkinson Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is expected to start on Monday January 30 and last for approximately five days.

Yeadon Way is due to be closed for routine maintenance

To limit disruption, the closure will be between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday, with the road open as usual at other times.

A diversion will be in place along Parkinson Way, Waterloo Road, St Annes Road, Squires Gate Lane and Progress Way, and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “In the coming weeks we’ll be advising residents of a road closure on Yeadon Way to allow regular maintenance to take place.

“The works will include removing overhanging vegetation, cleaning outblocked gullies, repairing damaged fencing panels and carrying out essential maintenance to street lighting columns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In order to safely carry out these essential works, we will require a full closure of Yeadon Way which is expected to start Monday 30 January 2023 and last for approximately five days, weather permitting.”

Yeadon Way was last fully closed between November 2019 and May 2020 while a £3.3m investment was made to strengthen the stretch between Hawes Side Lane Bridge and the Ashworth Road roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original road was replaced and resurfaced, with new concrete columns installed and a reinforced earth wall to strengthen the structure.