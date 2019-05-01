Blackpool unites against 'racist' Twitter video with over 1.25M views

Local leaders and community groups have celebrated Blackpool's spirit of inclusion, and condemned a 'totally inflammatory' viral video.

The video, posted to Twitter by Charlie Fox - a member of the far right group 'Generation Identity' - implies that Blackpool has been taken over by immigrants.

'Stay Blackpool' say tourism from all over the UK is vital to Blackpool's economy.

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North, called the video "disappointing" and insisted that "Blackpool has always welcomed a broad range of visitors and its mass appeal has contributed to more than a century of success as a destination."

"Visitors, no matter who they are, make a huge contribution to our local economy and those who abide by the law and treat our town with respect should be welcomed with open arms.”

His comments echoed those of Gordon Marsden, MP for Blackpool South, who told the Gazette that "the video does not reflect anything typical of the town, or the people, or the visitors. At a time when we are trying to promote community cohesion, this video is totally inflammatory."

The town's welcoming atmosphere was praised by members of the local business community.

Claire Smith, president of StayBlackpool, said "Blackpool does not discriminate, Blackpool does not judge and I believe my town is one of the most inclusive that you will ever find, a fact that I am incredibly proud of. We are renowned for our warm and friendly welcome, that’s who we are."

"All, and I really mean all, communities are important to Blackpool’s economy."

"If anyone is being disrespectful then it’s the person walking along our promenade filming the visitors!"

Harun Khan, the Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain, criticised the viral video, but praised the replies from local people.

"The strong positive responses against this scaremongering tweet", he said, "are sufficient to tell everyone that our towns and cities are open to everyone and those seeking to spread hate and fear are in the minority”.

He praised Blackpool, calling it a "welcoming place for people and families from all walks of life."

"I visited with my family last summer for the first time and witnessed the general warmth of local people as well as the diversity of the tourists."