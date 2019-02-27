Blackpool royal visit 2019: Here is everything you need to know about William and Kate's visit

Have your say

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit Blackpool next week to learn how the resort is leading the way in tackling some of the social and mental health problems faced by people in Britain today.

Ahead of the visit, here is everything you need to know:

William and Kate on their 2018 tour

When will William and Kate be in Blackpool?

The royal couple are set to travel to Blackpool on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Where in the town will they visit?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting the following place on Wednesday:

• Blackpool Tower - William and Kate will attend a roundtable briefing about the town’s recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration.

• Comedy Carpet - Here their Royal Highnesses will meet members of the public.

• Blackpool Central Library - The royal couple will join two separate discussions.

• Revoe Park - Visit to see the revamped community garden and park that has been transformed thanks to involvement from ‘A Better Start’.



Why are they visiting the town?

Their Royal Highnesses are in the town to visit a series of innovative projects that are focused on investment and regeneration, as well as learning how the resort is leading the way in tackling some of the social and mental health problems faced by people in Britain today.