The next 12 months is set to see progress made on key projects which it is hoped will transform the town’s fortunes in years to come.
Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “The completion of the new conference and exhibition centre at the Winter Gardens, along with the tram extension and Holiday Inn development at Talbot Gateway, will have a transformational effect on the look and feel of our town centre.
“So too will the new cinema development now under construction as part of the Houndshill phase two extension.
“These developments will bring a fresher, more contemporary outlook to our streets and will create a wealth of job opportunities and a chance for our residents to re-train and learn new skills.”
She said while 2021 has been about supporting the recovery of businesses from the impact of Covid, it is hoped 2022 will see Blackpool “emerge as a brighter, more vibrant place for generations to come.”
From the initial phases of the £300m Blackpool Central leisure development to the completion of schemes including the Holiday Inn Hotel, tramway extension and Wilko store as part of Houndshill phase two, these are the key developments that will take huge strides forward in 2022.
