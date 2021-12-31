The next 12 months is set to see progress made on key projects which it is hoped will transform the town’s fortunes in years to come.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “The completion of the new conference and exhibition centre at the Winter Gardens, along with the tram extension and Holiday Inn development at Talbot Gateway, will have a transformational effect on the look and feel of our town centre.

“So too will the new cinema development now under construction as part of the Houndshill phase two extension.

“These developments will bring a fresher, more contemporary outlook to our streets and will create a wealth of job opportunities and a chance for our residents to re-train and learn new skills.”

She said while 2021 has been about supporting the recovery of businesses from the impact of Covid, it is hoped 2022 will see Blackpool “emerge as a brighter, more vibrant place for generations to come.”

From the initial phases of the £300m Blackpool Central leisure development to the completion of schemes including the Holiday Inn Hotel, tramway extension and Wilko store as part of Houndshill phase two, these are the key developments that will take huge strides forward in 2022.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Winter Gardens Conference Centre The £28m conference centre is finished apart from a few internal adjustments and the addition of some of the furniture. It is set to be formally handed over to the council in January, with the Conservative Party Spring Conference due to be the first major event on March 18 and 19. Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Central All contracts have now been signed for the enabling phase of the £300m scheme to transform the Central Car Park into a themed leisure development. Work is expected to begin early in the new year on a multi-storey car park, at a cost of £32m, which will be leased to the council. Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Central Detailed plans will also be worked up during 2022, setting out the leisure offer due to include a Flying Theatre attraction. Photo Sales

4. Holiday Inn and tramway extension Plans to install a temporary tram stop have been ditched, with a passenger service now not due to run until the Holiday Inn, which is being built over the tram terminal, is completed. Currently the £34m hotel and terminal are three weeks behind schedule, with the project expected to be finished in November. Photo Sales