Blackpool pub loses bid to serve booze until 2am

A bid to serve booze until 2am at a pub in a residential part of Blackpool has been thrown out by licensing chiefs.

Francis Kelly had applied to Blackpool Council to extend the licence at the Number 3 pub at Devonshire Square to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 1am on the other nights of the week.

The venue, which became part of the Ma Kelly’s chain last month, must currently stop serving at midnight.

Police, residents, the council’s licensing team and environmental protection department all objected to the application, citing concerns about disturbance.

Objectors said punters leaving the pub, and, in particular waiting for taxis, would create noise.

Ward councillor Simon Blackburn, who is also leader of the council, warned “noise continuing after midnight – or live music – would be highly detrimental to my constituents’ quality of life.”

Resident David Blacker added: “This is a residential area, close to housing, and a late night licence will threaten the peace and quiet of the area.” Solicitor Ian Woosnam, representing the applicant, said the venue had stayed open until 2am under temporary event notices without any complaints.

Ma Kelly’s had agreed to conditions, including not allowing any more customers in after 12.30am.

But a panel made up of councillors voted to refuse the extension to the licence.

They said: “The concerns of the public and responsible authorities relate to the nuisance and additional crime and disorder that will occur resulting from customers leaving in the early hours of the morning.”

Ma Kelly’s has 21 days to appeal the decision.