Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard supports Kit Malthouse’s Tory leadership bid

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP has thrown his support behind fellow MP Kit Malthouse in his bid to become the next Tory leader.

Mr Maynard said: “Kit Malthouse has a very impressive job, house, school agenda and he’s the only candidate who has actually brought people together to hammer out a Brexit compromise. That’s why I’m joining Kit.”

Paul Maynard

Mr Malthouse, who was elected as MP for North West Hampshire in 2015, is currently the minister for housing.

In January he drew up a plan for Brexit known as ‘The Malthouse Compromise’.

The proposals tried to unite Tories behind Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal by extending the transition period for leaving the EU and sorting out changes to the border that separates Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. However, the compromise was voted down in Parliament in March.

Mr Malthouse was the 10th politician to join the Tory leadership race followingTheresa May’s plans to step down on June 7.

Other candidates includeBoris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid, and James Cleverly.