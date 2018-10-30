Blackpool MP welcomes new homes watchdog

A Blackpool MP has welcomed the creation of a new watchdog to support home buyers.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys conservative Paul Maynard said the New Homes Ombudsman aims to support homebuyers facing problems with their newly built properties.

As a minister at the Department for Transport, he helped establish an ombudsman for the rail industry.

Mr Maynard said: “As someone who championed the consumer interest by setting up the forthcoming Rail Ombudsman, I am delighted to hear about the New Homes Ombudsman which is now being established.

“I’m more than aware that new build properties come with more problems these days than they should, and this rebalances the interests of the homeowner and the big housebuilders.”

Mr Maynard has also welcomed reforms to the leasehold system which will prohibit the development of new build leasehold homes and place restrictions on the amount of ground rent which can be charged to homeowners.

He said: “ It is good to see the Government is standing up for hard working people who strive to own their own homes.”