Blackpool Football Club put at heart of election battle

A football fan is hoping to oust Blackpool's council leader at this Thursday's local elections in protest at his stance over the future of Blackpool Football Club.

Andy Higgins is one of two independent candidates - including current Mayor Gary Coleman - challenging Labour chief Simon Blackburn for a seat in Brunswick ward.

Local elections take place on Thursday

Mr Higgins, a member of the Blackpool Supporters Trust committee, says he decided to stand after Coun Blackburn failed to sign an open letter from BST to Owen Oyston asking him to relinquish ownership of the club.

He said the letter had received cross-party support from a number of other local politicians including MPs and Blackpool's Conservative group leader Tony Williams.

Mr Higgins, who stood as a candidate in Blackpool South at the 2015 General Election, said: "I have spoken to the receivers and Owen Oyston is in the background trying to raise the money.

"So this is a big concern for a lot of us. By not signing this letter, in my eyes Simon Blackburn is backing Owen Oyston.

"That was the catalyst for me to stand in the local elections."

Coun Blackburn said a response had been sent to Mr Higgins by the Labour Group.

He said: “Mr Higgins' letter was discussed by the Labour Group on Blackpool Council, who resolved to write to Mr Higgins, which the chairman of the Labour Group Coun David Owen did on the very same day.”

The letter, dated February 26, says "we cannot see that our publicly encouraging Owen Oyston to sell his shares will help the Trust's cause when it looks increasingly likely he will have no alternative".

It adds Labour councillors "share your view of the inestimable value to the town in so many different ways of a flourishing football club.

"The years since the club's fall from the Premier League have cast a long shadow over our collective desire, in and out of the town hall, for the bounce which professional sporting success brings to any ambitious community.

"But a local authority can intervene constructively with a private business only when such intervention is measured and meaningful."

The letter goes on to praise the work of BST and says "all of us want the good times to return for the men in Tangerine".

Coun Blackburn said he hoped voters would back him for re-election on wider issues for the area.

He said: “My motivation for standing for re-election in Brunswick Ward is to continue to improve housing in the area (the new Queens Park Estate being an outstanding example of our achievements so far), create more good quality jobs, enable Brunswick residents to be able to sample our world class tourist attractions, and to ensure we continue to spend an extra £10,000 a year in Brunswick Ward alone on keeping the streets clean.

"I also wish to continue my regional efforts to bring the 15 councils in Lancashire closer together, in pursuit of efficiency and good management, and my national work around tackling extremism, violence against women and girls, and serious violent crime.”

Independent candidate Gary Coleman was a Labour councillor for Brunswick until he split from the party after his father Ian Coleman was stripped of the mayoralty in 2018.

The other candidates in Brunswick are: Maureen Beck (Green Party); Shirley Cantrell (Conservative); Mandy Cunliffe (Conservative), and Portia Owen (Labour).