Blackpool Council porn blunder at staff conference

Blackpool Council has apologised after pornography appeared on a screen during a presentation to hundreds of members of staff.

Town hall workers had been invited to the Opera House inside the Winter Gardens for an employee conference attended by council leader Coun Simon Blackburn when the incident happened on Tuesday November 5.

The images appeared as a video about the town was played on equipment which had been supplied by an external company.

A full investigation has now been launched into the blunder which has been branded 'embarrassing'.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: "The audio visual arrangements for the conference were handled by an external company using their own laptop.

"We have asked them to carry out a thorough investigation as to how this happened.

"A full apology was made to delegates during the conference for any offence caused."

It is believed the equipment may have been infected by a virus.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative opposition group on the council, said many people in the audience had been upset by what they saw.

He said: "Unfortunately, and to the obvious embarrassment and astonishment of all involved, as well as the video containing images of Blackpool, it also had an in-screen window of a hard core porn video which was seen by hundreds of members of staff.

"If it wasn't so serious it would be hilarious, exposing just how clumsy and badly managed this council really is.

"For some of the people there, this was very upsetting.

"We need assurances this won't happen again and there needs to be a full, independent investigation into how it happened.

"I understand the council is concerned and has started and an inquiry has started."