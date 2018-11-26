Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone plans set to create up to 42 full time jobs

Up to 42 full time jobs could be created under plans to build 12 new industrial units at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

The units are planned on vacant land at Shorebury Point, off Amy Johnson Way, on part of one of the old airport runways.

The site at Shorebury Point.

The site has been used in recent years as a place where travellers have stayed and is next to a development of offices and a new automotive repairs centre currently being built.

Graham Lea Architecture of Kirkham, agents for developer Jonson Miller of Preston, said the units could be offices, general industrial or storage use.

The airport has seen a flurry of new builds since its enterprise zone status was announced in 2015.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for economic development and regeneration said: “We welcome new speculative development coming into the Blackpool area, as job creation and boosting the local economy is the number one priority for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

“The proposed commercial development for 12 new business units is currently being considered by Blackpool Council’s planning department and will be evaluated against the relevant planning requirements with officers looking to ensure that the proposal will meet current market demand.

“The council is keen to see appropriate new employment development in the Enterprise Zone to provide a welcome boost to the local economy and hopefully encourage more speculative development and inward investment into the area.”