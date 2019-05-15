Amy poised for Blackpool's top civic honour

Blackpool looks set to be represented by one of its youngest mayors with Coun Amy Cross due to take up the honour of first citizen.

Coun Cross, 30, has been chosen as the mayor-elect for the coming year and is due to be officially installed into the role at the council's mayor-making ceremony next Wednesday at the town hall. (May 22).

The incoming mayor is usually voted for earlier in the year but the decision was delayed this year due to the local elections.

Coun Cross, who served in the last Labour administration as cabinet member for adult services and health, will take over from current mayor Coun Gary Coleman.

She has represented Ingthorpe ward since first winning the seat in 2011, aged 22, but first stood in the local elections as an 18-year-old in 2007.

Deputy mayor for the coming civic year is set to be Coun Jim Hobson.

Kath Rowson, who represented Ingthorpe for 20 years on Blackpool Council before deciding not to stand for re-election this year, is also in line for a special honour.

Councillors are being asked to agree giving her the title of honorary alderman which recognises exceptional service. If the recommendation is agreed, this would be done at a special meeting of the authority.

Mrs Rowson was mayor in 2016/17 and is the current outgoing deputy mayor.