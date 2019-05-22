Amy becomes Blackpool's youngest Mayor

Blackpool's youngest ever Mayor pledged "to do things a little differently" over the coming year as she was installed as first citizen.

Coun Amy Cross, who has taken on the role aged 30, is used to achieving her ambitions at a young age.

Coun Amy Cross is installed as Mayor

She told guests at her mayor-making ceremony held at Blackpool Town Hall that in 2006 she became one of the youngest people ever to stand in local elections just months after her 18th birthday.

Coun Cross added she was also proud to be the town's first LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) Mayor and announced Bispham-based Empowerment which supports vulnerable people would be her charity for the year.

She said: "Blackpool and its people have afforded me so many opportunities, not least today's honour of becoming Blackpool's first LGBT Mayor at the age of 30."

Coun Cross added: "I have chosen Empowerment as my charity as I have seen the work they do and hope you can join me raising as much money as possible for those that need their help over the coming year.

Coun Amy Cross is fitted with the mayoral chains

"I'm looking forward to doing things a little bit differently over the next 12 months."

None of the Conservative councillors attended after boycotting the ceremony over a decision to remove the opportunity for group leaders to thank outgoing mayor Coun Gary Colemen.

But Coun Cross thanked Coun Coleman as part of her address and presented him with his ex-mayor's badge.

Coun Coleman said he and Mayoress Coun Debbie Coleman had attended more than 200 engagements during their civic year, and had been proud to represent "Britain's greatest seaside resort."

He said he was also honoured to have his name etched next to his father Ian's, who had served as Mayor the year before him, in the civic records "and my portrait will also be next to his for the next 24 years" in the town hall.