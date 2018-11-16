83 per cent of Gazette readers say the Brexit deal does NOT work for them

Gazette readers rejected the proposed Brexit deal agreed by Theresa May and her Cabinet this week – with 83 per cent of 1,600 polled saying it does not work for them.

The Prime Minister faces a tough time selling the deal to Parliament amid a number of key resignations, including Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who said he could not accept the proposed terms.

At the original referendum in June 2016, 68 per cent of people in Blackpool voted to leave the European Union, while a Gazette poll last year found 62 per cent still wanted out.

That dropped to 38.4 per cent in April, it was previously reported, suggesting a change in local public opinion.

Fylde Conservative MP Mark Menzies said: “I want to see central to any agreement that we can control our own borders and that we can control our trade policies.

“Having a number of companies, including Westinghouse at Springfields and BAE Systems in Warton, that trade significantly with the European Union, I’m looking at the detail in this deal and want to ensure we are protecting the interests of these workers.

“I wonder what our European neighbours are thinking when we see our own Prime Minister being so undermined as we deal with the most important piece of post-war legislation we have ever dealt with.”

Following the resignation of four ministers in the wake of Mrs May’s poorly-received deal on Thursday, speculation was rife that the departure of the most senior Leave campaigner in her Cabinet, Michael Gove, could deal a damaging blow.

But he yesterday insisted he still has confidence in her after deciding to stay.

Mrs May does face mounting pressure from within Tory ranks as further MPs called for her to be ousted.