10 year anniversary for Blackpool Wedding Chapel - but what happened to the first couple to tie the knot there?

This month marks 10 years since the venue opened inside the £2.7m Festival House built on the Promenade.

Kelly Goudie and Simon Garrick exchanged vows on January 12 2012, and since then around 5,000 weddings have taken place in the chapel – with another 350 already booked in for 2022.

And Kelly and Simon remain happily hitched a decade on from their special day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wedding Chapel

Kelly said: “The day was magical and in my opinion the Wedding Chapel is the most magical place on earth. It has such a unique atmosphere and we were blessed with an amazing Blackpool sunset.

“Walking down the aisle seeing the Blackpool Tower in the backdrop and having all my family and friends there to witness our special moment will stay with me forever.

“The Wedding Chapel captured our love and we continue to feel so grateful. We’re now celebrating 10 years of very happy marriage.”

The venue replaced the town’s former register office on South King Street.

Simon and Kelly Garrick on their wedding day

Joceline Greenaway, head of life events at Blackpool Council, said: “We are so proud to have such a unique venue as our register office.

“When couples come to look round they are wowed by the building itself and also the views from the rooms and the balcony.

“Legislation surrounding weddings has changed a number of times during the last 10 years so we are now able to offer evening ceremonies which has been really popular for couples wanting to get married with the Illuminations in the background.

“In 2013 The Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act was passed allowing all couples to choose a civil partnership or marriage ceremony. This was such an important step for equality and couples took advantage of it the very first day the legislation changed.”

The building is also home to the town’s Tourist Information Centre and the Beach House bar and restaurant.