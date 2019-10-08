Police warning following car smash and grabs in Warton and Fylde

Fylde car and van owners are being warned about taking valuable items out of their vehicles following a spate of break-ins within the past week.

Fylde Police took to social media yesterday after they received ‘numerous logs’ of vehicles being broken into and property stolen and noted Warton was one of the main areas the crimes have taken place.

The force said some vehicle locks have been ‘picked’ as well as windows smashed during the incidents.

A spokesman for Fylde Police said: “Enquiries are on-going and some vehicles have been checked by crime scene investigation officers.

“Methods have included picking locks and smashing windows.

“Please protect your property by taking all valuables with you when you leave your vehicle.”