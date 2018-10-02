Police warn public about fake police officer scammer

Lancashire Police has warned people to remain vigilant following reports being made to the force about a suspected scam involving a man pretending to be a police officer.

Police told people via social media that a man claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police was trying to con people into handing over important bank details.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have received a number of reports of what appears to be a scam.

“A male is claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police and is trying to obtain bank details after suggesting that a bank fraud has taken place.”

People were warned not to hand over any information to the man, and to call the police on 101 should he approach them.