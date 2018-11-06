Police want to speak to this person about the attack on Blackpool’s ‘Little Chef’ Bob Melia

Police want to speak to this person in connection with the attack on Bob Melia in Blackpool town centre.

Mr Melia, who is affectionately known as the Little Chef due to his 4ft 11in size, was left with 13 stitches after being punched from behind in Bank Street.

Bob following his attack

The 59-year-old, who works at the Saddle Inn in Whitegate Drive, spoke of his ordeal to The Gazette last month, and said two lads on bikes stalked him and accused him of being a paedophile before knocking him to the ground and leaving him covered in blood.

In a public appeal yesterday, Blackpool Police said: “Following CCTV enquiries, we would like to identify the person pictured.”

Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting WA1824984. The attack happened at around 10.30pm on Thursday October 11.

Mr Melia banged his head on a wall as he fell, and said: “I woke up and my hands were covered in blood. “I don’t know if they hit me with something. I didn’t see it coming because I had my back to them. The next minute it was, ‘Whack’, and I was on the ground.”