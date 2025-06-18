63 Lancashire motorists were recently checked for speeding in a 20mph zone - and some of them wil be receiving a letter in the post.

On Monday Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police were out with the speed gun on the 20 mph section along Bispham Road.

Some motorists will be receiving some sad letters in the post | Thornton Police

They tested 63 motorists, and, while the majority received a smiling face, some ended up with a sad one.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Did you get a happy face or a sad face yesterday?

“When you ask? When we were out with the speed gun on the 20 mph section along Bispham Road.

“54 drivers got a smiley face.

“9 got a sad face.

“9 are getting advisory letter in the post.”

Anyone wishing to report a speeding concern can do so HERE.