Police speed gun 63 motorists on 20 mph Lancashire road - this is how many are getting letters in the post
On Monday Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police were out with the speed gun on the 20 mph section along Bispham Road.
They tested 63 motorists, and, while the majority received a smiling face, some ended up with a sad one.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Did you get a happy face or a sad face yesterday?
“When you ask? When we were out with the speed gun on the 20 mph section along Bispham Road.
“9 got a sad face.
“9 are getting advisory letter in the post.”
Anyone wishing to report a speeding concern can do so HERE.