Police speed gun 63 motorists on 20 mph Lancashire road - this is how many are getting letters in the post

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:05 BST
63 Lancashire motorists were recently checked for speeding in a 20mph zone - and some of them wil be receiving a letter in the post.

On Monday Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police were out with the speed gun on the 20 mph section along Bispham Road.

Some motorists will be receiving some sad letters in the postplaceholder image
Some motorists will be receiving some sad letters in the post | Thornton Police

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They tested 63 motorists, and, while the majority received a smiling face, some ended up with a sad one.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Did you get a happy face or a sad face yesterday?

“When you ask? When we were out with the speed gun on the 20 mph section along Bispham Road.

“54 drivers got a smiley face.

“9 got a sad face.

“9 are getting advisory letter in the post.”

Anyone wishing to report a speeding concern can do so HERE.

Related topics:PoliceBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice