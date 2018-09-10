Police solve two in 10 burglary cases

Lancashire Police close investigations without identifying a suspect in eight out of 10 household burglaries and seven in 10 reported vehicle thefts, new analysis shows.

They also ended more than a third of shoplifting cases with the same outcome. A force spokesman said: “We investigate all cases reported to us and make sure that victims get the support they need.

“We take reports of burglary very seriously and since January we have secured jail terms totalling over 60 years for some of our most prolific burglars. We are also reinvesting in proactive target teams whose role will include tackling burglary.”