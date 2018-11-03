Police seize cars in Blackpool for motoring offences

A seized haul of three cars was made by police in Blackpool overnight, each for motoring offences.

An additional car was caught for having no MOT and a van stolen from Manchester was recovered.

Police pulled over this Dodge for no MOT.

Lancs Road Police tweeted the images overnight at each incident.

They pulled a grey Dodge Caliber over shortly after 8pm yesterday on Layton Road for having an incorrectly spaced registration plate. Police then discovered the car had allegdely failed its MOT six month ago and had never been re-tested. The driver was reported for the offences.

Shortly before 11.30pm yesterday, the police stopped a Vauxhall Astra. The driver allegedly had no insurance or licence to drive the car. The Astra was seized and the driver reported for the offences. Police tweeted saying they had stopped the same man two years ago for the same offences.

A black Ford Focus was seized on Amounderness Way at around 12am after the driver was found to allegedly have no insurance. The driver had asked police to drive it back to Liverpool and he would insure it tomorrow. The driver was reported for the offences and the Focus seized.

Police had stopped the driver of this Astra two years previously for the same offences.

The next vehicle to be seized was a Audi A3 at 3am this morning. It was stopped on Adelaide Street for having a defective light and the driver was allegedly found to have no licence or insurance. The driver was reported for the offences and their car was recovered by police.

A white Renault Kangoo van stolen from Manchester was also found by the police in Blackpool. It was recovered and police are still investigating to locate and deal with the suspect.