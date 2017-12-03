Police search for missing girl, 15, from Lytham

Police are appealing for information to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Lytham.

Mary-Kate Morrison, 15, was last seen by her mum at her home on Thursday afternoon.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build with very long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white cropped T-shirt and blue jeans.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Police and the family of Mary-Kate are becoming increasingly concerned about her whereabouts."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 1587 of November 30.