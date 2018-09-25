Police release update on tragic Blackpool accident

Police have issued an update on yesterday's fatal accident in Newton Drive, Blackpool.

The man killed, a dog-walker who collided with a silver Ford Fiesta at around 2.40pm, was 73-years-old and from Staining, the force said.

Officers at the scene of the accident yesterday

His dog, which was seen lying in the road, suffered "minor injuries". It was being cared for by a vet, it was understood.

No arrests had been made, with an investigation into the cause of the collision still underway.

READ MORE: Man killed in horror Blackpool crash

Medics fought to save the man's life but he died a short time later in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, just a quarter of a mile away.

The busy road was closed for four hours as accident investigation work was carried out, with aerial footage captured by a police drone.

Geoff Riding, 67, who lives in Normoss Road, said he heard the collision. "I was in my garage and heard it," he said.

"At first I didn't think anything of it and then, within minutes, there was police cars everywhere and the road was closed.

"I walk my dog along Newton Drive sometimes and it can be difficult to cross."

Blanche Jones, 79, has lived in Newton Drive for 31 years, and said the road has never been busier.

She added: "It is impossible, some mornings, to get out of my drive.

"It can be very busy at peak times and there are a lot of dog walkers around here.

"It is very frightening what has happened. Whoever it is, who has died, I feel very sorry for him."

An ambulance and two rapid-response cars were called the junction of Newton Drive and Tarnbrook Drive at 2.44pm.

Bus routes were diverted as the road was closed, with the seriousness of the accident becoming clear shortly after.