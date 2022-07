Lily Mellor, known as LJ, was last seen in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, on Wednesday afternoon (July 20).

Police, who believe the 13-year-old is still in the resort, said they were “really worried about her”.

The 13-year-old is described as white, of slim build, with short brown hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black and white checked shirt, blue jeans and black and white Converse trainers.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1092 of July 20.