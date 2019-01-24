Police raise awareness of modern slavery

Lancashire Police, along with partners, including health groups and charities, will be out in Blackpool next week, to raise awareness of modern slavery and how it can affect the homeless and rough sleeping community.

Op Aident is a North West campaign aimed at highlighting how the homeless can be victims and be vulnerable to exploitation, helping them spot the signs and signposting them in the direction of where to get help and support.

On Tuesday, January 29, Blackpool Victoria Hospital will be hosting a stall to raise awareness internally and externally and outreach volunteers will be out across Blackpool giving out winter hand warmers to the homeless.

Sergeant Abi Finch-Hall, of Lancashire Police, said: “Modern slavery is happening in Lancashire and could be taking place in your local area. The more awareness we can generate the better, not only within the homeless community, but also with retailers and businesses who may interact with the homeless or rough sleeping community.

“Signs to look out for include: Potential exploiters may look to recruit victims at places where the homeless or rough sleeping community spend time together. Exploiters may display threatening behaviour or appear to control their victims in some way. You may see people being dropped off or collected at the same time by the same vehicle. Potential victims could also be forced or coerced into criminality or forced to beg on behalf of their exploiter.

“If anyone has any concerns we would urge them to contact the helpline on 08000 121 700, or you can report on lancashire.police.uk/reportonline.”