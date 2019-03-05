Police issue warning to school children following bike thefts across Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Police are warning school children to keep their bikes safe and secure following a number of thefts from schools across the resort.

A thief became aggressive after he was caught taking a bike from Hodgson Academy on Friday. The youth used bolt cutters to take the black Trek Marlin 6 Mountain bike at around 4pm.

It follows several bikes being taken from Millfield High School in Thornton last week.

Lancashire Police are not linking the separate incidents together but they have given advice to young bike owners who cycle to school.

A spokesman for the force said: “We doing everything we can to identify offenders stealing bikes but there are a number of ways to keep your bike safe.

“Registering your bike’s details and a photo online at www.bikeregister.com is helpful as we use this website to match stolen bikes with their rightful owners and you can also check before buying a second-hand bike if it is listed as stolen.

“We also recommend using a high quality bike lock preferably one with a ‘Gold Sold Secure’ rating and consider buying a tracker device. Usually speaking, the more expensive the lock, the more secure it will be.

“If you see anything suspicious please report it online on our website or call 101.”

In response to the Hodgson Academy theft, the spokesman said police responded to a report of the bike being stolen at Hodgson Academy on Friday and enquiries are still ongoing.

The school has been approached for comment.