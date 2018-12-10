Police investigation underway into 'terrifying' Blackpool hotel fire

A blaze which tore through a Blackpool hotel is being investigated by the police and fire services.

The incident happened at the Touchwood Hotel on St Chads Road in South Shore shortly before 5pm yesterday.

The Touchwood Hotel has suffered damage following the fire.

There were five fire engines at the scene from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and South Shore stations with one of the engines remaining on site until the following morning due to them damping down.

The force of the fire has caused damaged to The Quorn Hotel next door. The hotel's owner, Delores Birks. said she was terrified when she realised there was a fire.

The 71-year-old said: "We sat down to have our tea at about 16.45 and I could smell smoke and I thought I'd left the oven on. My son James could smell it as well. I went to open my kitchen door and I couldn't believe it. The flames were huge outside and the kitchen was covered in smoke.

"It was horrific, I was so terrified. I haven't slept at all even though the fire brigade and police have been outside all night. Fortunately we didn't have any guests in the building at the time. For it to happen just before Christmas is so upsetting as well."

The damage at the rear of the hotel.

James Birks, 37, said: "We didn't know the extent of the damage until this morning. About four or fives windows need replacing and all the piping outside has melted. The side of the building is covered in ash as well."

The Touchwood Hotel has been on the market for less than two months with a guide price of £130,000.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Five engines arrived at the scene shortly after 5pm after reports of a fire at a hotel on St Chads Road. One engine remained overnight and they left at 10.30am. Fire investigators working with the police are now investigating the cause of the fire which has not been established currently."

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called to the incident on Sunday afternoon following reports of a fire at the rear of the Touchwood Hotel on St Chads Road. The incident is currently under investigation in a joint operation with the fire service."

Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics

Firefighters used two hose reels, two ventilation units and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.