Police investigate Thornton house fire

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham stations were called to the home in Mill Close, off Fleetwood Road South, after a fire broke out around 8pm.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious and police are now investigating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at home in Mill Close, Thornton at around 8pm on Thursday (November 11). Pic: Google

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this stage.

Lancashire Police is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "The cause of the fire is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log 1140 of November 11, 2021."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.