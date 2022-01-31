Four fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to Trent Road, close to Thames Primary Academy and Nursery, after the fire broke out at 7.46am.

Firefighters have brought the fire under control on the first floor of the property and Electricity North West and United Utilities have been called to the scene to isolate the water and electricity.

The fire service has confirmed that everyone inside escaped unharmed and no injuries have been reported.

Severn Road was also shut by police whilst fire crews battled the fire in Trent Road, causing chaos for parents dropping children off at Thames Primary Academy and Nursery this morning (Monday, January 31)

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said police have been called to help with the fire investigation.

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.